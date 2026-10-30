Two Brothers One Mind Combines Magic, Comedy and Audience Participation

× Expand Photo via Two Brothers One Mind Two Brothers One Mind Brothers Chad and Jeff Orr of Two Brothers One Mind

Brothers Chad and Jeff Orr describe themselves as “the only mind readers in the world who can’t read your mind, just each other’s.” Combining magic, comedy and audience participation, their act Two Brothers One Mind has traveled across the country entertaining crowds for corporate events, colleges, clubs, festivals, private parties and more for almost 20 years now. The Orr brothers have their annual Halloween variety show at Brumder Mansion this Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, doing two performances both days at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.

With a mentalist and improvisationalist approach, the Two Brothers One Mind act involves Jeff asking the audience to do something like draw on paper, pull a card or take things out of their pocket while Chad is blindfolded. Jeff then collects something from the audience and Chad correctly guesses what it is. As the act goes on, the brothers make it increasingly difficult for the audience to surmise any cheating is going on, always ending with one of them being out of the room. “We really are best friends and can play off each other really well, and we’re good at working the audience, trying to bring out the funny in them to make them the star of the show,” Jeff says.

In essence, the entire act “fits in a briefcase.” Jeff adds, “People who have seen the show come back and bring their friends, and even if they’ve seen it, they look at their friends to see what their reaction is going to be, and that’s how we’ve gotten an organic fan base in town.”

In addition to this weekend’s Halloween show, Two Brothers One Mind have annual shows for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, plus they perform at The Laughing Tap on the third Thursday of every month.

Growing up between Milwaukee and Chicago, the Orr brothers both lived in Los Angeles working in the film industry when they debuted Two Brothers One Mind at Venice Beach on July 7, 2007. Jeff is primarily the magician while Chad comes from the comedy background. “It took us about three years to construct the act,” Jeff mentions.

Earlier this year, Two Brothers One Mind returned to Los Angeles as guests on the show Masters of Illusion, being the first and only Wisconsin-based magicians to be featured. Their segment will air for the show’s thirteenth season. “That was a dream come true,” Chad reflects. Over the summer, Two Brothers One Mind spent several weeks performing on the MS American Patriot of the American Cruise Lines fleet for her first year sailing on the Great Lakes. “Their big thing is hiring local entertainers every time they dock in an area, and she saw our promo video and said they would love to have us,” Chad explains. “It really expanded our role; next year they’re going to quadruple our bookings, and we’ll be jumping on a lot of new ships coming through.”

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For inquiries, visit the Two Brothers One Mind website or email them at thebrothers@twobrothersonemind.com.