Vintage and Y2K Streetwear with Jungle Gems

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Simuel "Sim" Alexander Simuel "Sim" Alexander holding up two tees for sale

When Simuel “Sim” Alexander launched Jungle Gems in 2013, he was one of the first vintage streetwear brands in Milwaukee. “I know that because I was looking for that type of representation and it was nowhere to be found,” he says. Now, more than a decade later, Alexander is proud to have grown Jungle Gems into a popular, recognizable local brand. “So many times, people find stuff and toss it to me because it looks like Jungle Gems would sell it,” he affirms.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Alexander always had a knack for the culture of bygone eras, whether it was with music or clothes. “Jungle Gems started as an extension of that,” he explains. “I was looking for stuff I saw on TV.”

This naturally led to him collecting vintage and Y2K streetwear as a teenager. “Everywhere I went, people wanted to buy my stuff,” Alexander remembers. Back in the 2000s, most stores did not have the robust vintage appeal they do now. “To find something vintage, it was truly a treasure,” Alexander recalls. “I used to want an Adidas Jumpsuit, but when we went to the store to find one, it was the Adidas cut with the three lines and not the tree, so those distinctions became how I found vintage.”

Passion to Business

When he decided to morph his passion into a business, Alexander remembers selling things like starter jackets, high-top Nikes and snapback hats. “No one was doing that. Nobody wore the ‘70s Wilson’s leather with the all-over print Magic Johnson tees.”

Also a hip hop producer, Alexander had many friends who were artists themselves who would become his first customers. “The first time I ever rode in an Uber when it first came to Milwaukee was to sell vintage to Mike Regal,” he mentions. “I can show you music videos from that time where people bought things from me.”

Jungle Gems eventually started appearing at sneaker shows and began selling online. In the last few years, Alexander began bringing Jungle Gems to vendor markets like One Trick Pony, 414Flea and Midwest Sneaker Xchange.

Bold Prints and Logos

Lately, Alexander has observed vintage trends shifting back to what was popular when he was in high school, emphasizing lots of bold prints and logos. Some recent Jungle Gems acquisitions include New Orleans Jazz Fest tees, a 2000s Pimp Juice promo jacket, a Spongebob-Universal Studios hoodie, a tie-dye M&M’s tee and striped chaps shirts. As far as how he sources items, Alexander remarks, “Thrift stores are just the surface.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

With Blac-Ism, a side venture of Jungle Gems, Alexander centers on vintage celebrating Black culture and history, whether it be shirts, magazines, posters, CDs or news clippings. His other venture Gift Shop houses Alexander’s own original projects and re-works of vintage, with past creations including Campbell’s Soup and Coca-Cola jackets as well as a NASCAR hoodie.

Find Jungle Gems at Cream Fresh Market this Saturday, Sept. 27 at Ivanhoe Plaza from 11 to 5 p.m., which will also feature fellow sellers Phat Ruby Vintage, Casa DuBois, La Tiendita and Cream City Threads.