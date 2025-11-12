× Expand Photo courtesy of Jewish Museum Milwaukee Violins of Hope Exhibition - Jewish Museum Milwaukee Violins and photographs on display for the 'Violins of Hope' exhibition at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee

An orchestra of men in prison stripes waited for the trains at Auschwitz, ordered to serenade the new arrivals, lulling the captives into a false sense of calm. Many Jews sent by the Nazis to the camps carried their violins with them. After the Holocaust, some of those instruments were collected by a family of luthiers in Tel Aviv for a project called Violins of Hope. This fall, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra hosted a Wisconsin tour that brought some of those instruments to various performing arts venues across Wisconsin. Many are displayed at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee as part of “Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience,” an exhibition guest curated by the Holocaust Research Education Center (HERC).

HERC’s executive director, Samantha Abramson, tells the origin story of Moshe Weinstein, “who fell in love with the violin the first time he heard one—at a Jewish wedding. He learned to play klezmer music and was trained as a luthier” before leaving Poland in the late 1930s during a wave of antisemitism. He was fortunate to exit ahead of the Nazi invaders who murdered his parents and siblings. Years later in Tel Aviv, he began collecting violins owned by Holocaust survivors and passed the legacy to his son and grandson, Amnon and Avshalom, who arranged performances with the instruments around the world. Although each violin is linked to a traumatic story, “Amnon thought destroying any one of them was a violation of the human spirit,” Abramson says.

History and Identity

Expand Photo courtesy of Jewish Museum Milwaukee Violin - Violins of Hope at Jewish Museum Milwaukee A violin inlaid with the Star of David in the 'Violins of Hope' exhibit at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

The Jewish Museum’s exhibit opens in a space whose curvaceous walls suggest the gracious body of a violin and includes the instruments alongside text panels, videos, dioramas and interactive displays. “This is not just a Holocaust exhibit,” Abramson says. “We want the viewers to understand antisemitism but also to understand who the Jews are—our history, our identity.” The museum hopes to provide the context with panels explaining klezmer as well as figures from Jewish cultural life. A timeline of Jewish history runs along one wall of the exhibit, starting in 825 BCE with Solomon’s Temple and winding through the Roman occupation of the Holy Land, the Crusades, the Expulsion of Jews from Spain … the Dreyfuss affair in 1894 France, the Immigration Act (1924) that restricted Jews and other unfavored groups from entering the U.S. …

“The violin is an instrument of exile—it’s portable,” says the Jewish Museum’s curator, Molly Dubin. Some of the exhibit’s violins are identified with owners who managed to escape into exile ahead of the Holocaust. Other owners remain nameless, but their stories can be inferred. One instrument is inlayed with a mother of pearl Star of David, indicating that the owner was a klezmer musician; the weathered topside suggests that its last months were spent outside, played under degrading circumstances at the orders of camp guards. Another violin is split open to show an insidious story. The label indicates it had been repaired in Germany in 1936 by a luthier who scribbled a swastika and Heil Hitler inside before returning it to its owner who went to his death unaware of the hateful message within.

Among the musician casualties of the Holocaust was Alma Maria Rose, niece of Gustav Mahler, forced to lead the women’s orchestra at Auschwitz. Bits of Nazi propaganda films are included in the exhibit’s videos, purporting to show well-treated Jewish detainees enjoying concerts.

Happier stories include the career of the Polish Jewish musician, Bronislaw Huberman, who founded the Palestine Symphony Orchestra (now the Israel Philharmonic) in 1936 and is shown in a photo at the inaugural concert. The conductor that night, Arturo Toscanani, was one of the world’s most celebrated classical musicians and an avowed anti-fascist.

The Holocaust murdered six million Jews but failed to destroy the Jewish people and erase their cultural contributions. “Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience” speaks to that survival.

“Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience” runs through January 25 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. For more information, visit jewishmuseummilwaukee.org/exhibits