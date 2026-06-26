Washington Park Performance Series

× Expand Photo via Washington Park Wednesdays - Facebook Washington Park Wednesdays Attendees and local vendors at Washington Park enjoy a Washington Park Wednesday event

Sprawling green lawns and tall, lively trees decorate Milwaukee’s Washington Park. The park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted who also designed Central Park in New York City, has been a landmark of Milwaukee since the 1890s. A bandshell sits at the center of the park, a lofty half-dome flanked by pillars and overlooked by rows of seating. This stage is put to use throughout the summer hosting Washington Park Wednesdays, an annual eight-week free-admission series.

That series is the project of the Washington Park Neighbors nonprofit organization who spend most of the year planning the program. Each week has a focus and features musical artists, activities and vendors that relate.

Week one, July 8, is titled “Venus Rising” and will focus on women and female-identifying artists and business owners. The performers will be Ellie Jackson and Ladies Must Swing, an entirely female swing band with a full orchestra.

On July 15, “Ride On!” will highlight Milwaukee’s bike culture in a partnership with Bublr Bikes. It will feature bike safety workshops, a ride around the park with Alderwoman Sharlen Moore and performances from Vincent Van Great, Amanda Huff and The Art of 3. “Cool School” on July 22 will include swing, jazz and improvisational performances by Troubadours of Rhythm and Minor Worries. “Viva!” will highlight Latin music and dance on July 29 featuring Orquestra Rumba.

On August 5, “Live! Art” will celebrate all art with Community Arts & Funk Fest and artists will paint plein air around the park. In the bandshell will be Stephen Hull Experience with Cameron Webb.

Magicians, Jugglers, Fire Dancers

Expand Photo via Washington Park Wednesdays - Facebook Juggler - Washington Park Wednesdays Children gather around a juggler at a Washington Park Wednesday

“Carnival” on August 12 will include theatrical performances from Los Mitoteros and the Hot Swing Trio. Magicians, jugglers and fire dancers will also be a part of the program. August 19 will feature youth-centered programming for “Back to School.” Ben Mulwana, The Village and The New Gray will perform. The final week, August 26, will celebrate the environment in “Planet to Park.” Gnarrenschiff and Maximiano will close it out.

The events are free and help bring music and art to people who might not usually have access. Each night will feature a sign language interpreter so that all can enjoy the music. Washington Park’s location at the intersection of a few neighborhoods also lends to its accessibility for a large group of the Milwaukee community.

“It's neighborhood-centered, which means that for some of our neighbors who can't get Downtown to see all the great things that are happening Downtown, they can just walk out their door on a Wednesday, and it's very easy for them to access,” said Melissa Muller, the director and producer of Washington Park Wednesdays.

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Through the concert series, the Neighbors group hopes to change the narrative, present the park as the beautiful community space that it is, and encourage more people to visit.

“It's about us filling the park with amazing activities because our park is kind of underutilized. It has a bit of a stigma, and the more we do this as neighbors, the more it brings a vibrancy and a real perceived safety about the park, and it means that more people will engage in it,” said Muller.

Muller and her team’s hard work throughout the year is rewarding when they see the impact that they make, bringing together the neighborhood for a night of music. “Milwaukee is a really special place because here you can have that kind of connection and feel really good about the effect that you have on your community,” she said.