Waukesha Residents Fill Downtown with ‘Love Our Democracy’

Waukesha Resist Rally - February 2, 2026 Demonstrators with Waukesha Resist protest along the sidewalk on Feb. 14, 2026

On Saturday, Feb. 14, some 200 community members gathered peacefully in downtown Waukesha along Wisconsin Avenue for a standing protest organized by Waukesha Resist.

On a sunny, warm-for-winter afternoon, participants lined the sidewalk for what organizers described as “one

hour of love, freedom and the people.” Demonstrators held signs, sang songs celebrating democracy and shared humanity and waved to passing vehicles. Drivers responded with steady honks of encouragement throughout the hour, while pedestrians stopped to express support.

Organizers said the event reflected a broad cross-section of Waukesha residents—including entire families as well as retirees and students—united around a shared commitment to democracy, constitutional rights and equal protection under the law.

“Today was about visibility, solidarity, and hope,” a spokesperson said. “On a beautiful day in Waukesha, we

showed that defending freedom can look like community, music, and care for one another.”

Waukesha Resist plans to continue hosting peaceful, constructive civic gatherings focused on strengthening democratic participation and supporting neighbors.