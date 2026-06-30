What?! No QWERTYFEST?@!

Expand Photo by eyeidea - Getty Images Antique typewriter illustration

One of Milwaukee’s quirkiest annual events won’t happen this year. QWERTYFEST, a celebration of the typewriter, invented here in the Cream City, has been cancelled—at least for now.

“Trying to fundraise to produce an event like this can be very challenging,” says co-organizer (and Shepherd Express columnist) Tea Krulos. “We tried many different methods—grants, crowdsourcing, finding sponsors, we even attempted a virtual ‘telethon’ last year. We've had some great support, but it was always a challenge, and I think this year we were burnt out on it, and it just didn't seem to be panning out.”

Krulos cofounded QWERTYFEST with local writer Molly Snyder to highlight Milwaukee inventor Christopher Latham Sholes, credited with devising the typewriter as we know it and with that, the keyboard we continue to touch everyday—with the QWERTY arrangement designed to avoid key jams when typing fast. Although mindless futurists consigned the typewriter to the scrapyard, like vinyl LPs, they have been embraced in response to a world that feels too virtual.

“I think what people love about the typewriter is the deliberate, tactile and simplified experience of connecting the brain to paper,” Krulos explains. “Digital clutter, spam, invasive AI, constant notifications, trolls—being online is a real drag sometimes and typewriters are a great way to unplug, so you have a range of people who might have one and bust it out once in a while to write a poem or letter to people who have huge, heavy collections and use them daily.”

Big Ambitions

QWERTYFEST grew from year to year. In 2025, it was a three-day festival spread across six locations that attracted visitors to Milwaukee.

“It was ambitious and to be honest, a bit more ambitious than our means,” Krulos says. “But we had big ideas and were excited about them. We had great performances by the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, among others, at Turner Hall and produced a full weekend of activities ranging from parties to presentations to tours.”

The QWERTY Quarterly, edited by Krulos and Snyder, will continue. “We saw it as a way to promote the event and showcase work by and about some of the people involved,” he says. Each issue features poetry, fiction, art, short articles and games, most of it by Milwaukee contributors. We have a small release party for every issue, and we plan to keep that rolling. It's a good way to keep things brewing for a possible QWERTYFEST return.”

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So, will it return? “Molly and I are proud of the event but as far as it returning, I think we need some time to reflect and rethink how things are done. I'm not sure how long that will take, I don't think we're eager to jump back into the pressure cooker until we have something that seems right,” Krulos says.