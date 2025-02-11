Wisconsin an OK State for Dating

× Expand Photo by LightFieldStudios - Getty Images Florist making bouquet in flower shop Florist making bouquet in flower shop

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and inflation making dating more expensive, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Singles in 2025, as well as expert commentary, to help people increase their chances of finding love while protecting their wallets.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to the unemployment rate for singles to the number of restaurants per capita.

Dating in Wisconsin (1=Best; 25=Average):

Overall Rank: 7th

7th 25th – Percent of Single Adults

– Percent of Single Adults 2nd – Gender Balance of Singles

– Gender Balance of Singles 28th – Online-Dating Opportunities

– Online-Dating Opportunities 26th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

– Mobile-Dating Opportunities 17th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 17th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 22nd – Movie Theaters per Capital

– Movie Theaters per Capital 9th – Crime Rate

For the full report, please visit: wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-singles/31667