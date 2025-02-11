Wisconsin an OK State for Dating

Photo by LightFieldStudios - Getty Images

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and inflation making dating more expensive, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Singles in 2025, as well as expert commentary, to help people increase their chances of finding love while protecting their wallets.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of single adults to the unemployment rate for singles to the number of restaurants per capita.
Dating in Wisconsin (1=Best; 25=Average):
- Overall Rank: 7th
- 25th – Percent of Single Adults
- 2nd – Gender Balance of Singles
- 28th – Online-Dating Opportunities
- 26th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
- 17th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 17th – Restaurants per Capita
- 22nd – Movie Theaters per Capital
- 9th – Crime Rate
For the full report, please visit: wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-singles/31667