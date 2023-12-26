Wisconsin-based Server is a Food Service Innovator

× Expand Photo via Server - server-products.com Server Spin+ Sauce Coater Server Spin+ Sauce Coater

Did you know that a Wisconsin-based company is responsible for movie theater popcorn? Richfield-based Server is behind many of the machines that dispense snacks, candies, drinks and more in ways that forever changed the food service industry. Server’s third-generation CEO, Kris Falkner, was recognized as a Wisconsin Titan 100 in 2024 for her outstanding leadership, vision and passion.

The purpose of Server’s machines is not to replace workers, but to make their work more efficient to improve speed of service, efficiency, consistency and simplicity. When asked about her mission to solve operational challenges, Falkner responded, “As a food and beverage technology company driven by these objectives, our category-redefining platform has led to a brand-new product lineup. These products combine intelligent designs with advanced engineering for improved form and functionality and exceptional operational efficiencies. Maintaining the status quo is no longer acceptable. We must seek new horizons of innovation and remain agile in our ever-evolving industry."

Not only was Falkner honored individually, but she and her family was also awarded with the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the mid-size company category.

As a food and beverage technology leader, Server focuses on smart technology and focuses on advanced design within industrial technology. With the many changes that came with Covid times and current labor shortages, Server’s technology allows for fast food and chain restaurants to adjust quickly to the demand of the marketplace. And, when more labor is needed like during the holiday seasons with more travelers and people on the move, Server products help to fill the gaps where needed.