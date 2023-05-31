Wisconsin Legislators Advocate for Maternal and Newborn Healthcare Coverage

× Expand Photo credit: Vijay Kumar Koulampet

On Wednesday, four legislators from the Wisconsin State Assembly announced the introduction of the Pregnancy Protection Act, a bill aimed at mandating insurance coverage for maternity and newborn care as essential health benefits. The legislators, including State Representatives Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) and Dora Drake (D-Madison), and State Senators Kelda Roys (D-Madison) and LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), took the initial steps in transforming this critical provision into state law.

Following the announcement, Representative Vining issued a statement elaborating on the objectives and implications of the proposed legislation.

"Every woman in Wisconsin deserves access to high quality and affordable maternal healthcare. This bill is a significant step in cementing this right into our state law," Vining said. "It mandates that both individual and small group health insurance plans include maternity and newborn care as essential health benefits."

Rep. Vining underlined the urgent need for legislative action, drawing attention to the unsettling healthcare disparities that plague Wisconsin's maternal health sphere. She stated, "Maternal mortality rates in Wisconsin are alarmingly high, particularly among Black women. It's a stark reality that we urgently need to address."

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Vining also noted that maternal deaths in Wisconsin are five times higher for Black women compared to the national average of 2-3 times higher. Almost all of these deaths occur within a year after childbirth and are preventable. Worryingly, over the last twenty years, the United States has experienced a doubling in its maternal mortality rate, making it the only developed country to report such an increase.

“Maternity care coverage is essential for both women and children–it significantly improves health outcomes," said Vining. The proposed bill promotes the importance of prenatal and postnatal healthcare, which can identify and treat life-threatening complications, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, ectopic pregnancies, serious mental health issues, infections, and more.

The Wisconsin Representative underlined her commitment to the bill, stating, "I am proud to champion the cause of Wisconsin's women and children by reintroducing the Pregnancy Protection Act." She further expressed gratitude to her co-sponsors for their support and shared commitment to securing a hearing and vote on the bill this session.