Wisconsin Ranks 10th in SmileHub’s Best States for College Students Report

As the largest graduating high school class in U.S. history gears up for college, the non-profit organization SmileHub has unveiled its 2025 rankings of the Best States for College Students. The report evaluates each state across 28 metrics to assess factors such as university quality, earning potential for graduates, and student loan burdens.

Wisconsin earned a solid spot in the top 10, with notable strengths in university quality and affordability. The state’s rankings include:

Overall Rank: 10th

Nightlife Options per Capita: 13th

Average Quality of Universities: 3rd

Earning Potential for College Graduates: 25th

Student Loan Debt per Person: 8th

Retention Rate: 9th

These rankings highlight Wisconsin’s appeal to students seeking both high-quality education and a supportive college experience. However, its 25th-place ranking in earning potential suggests room for improvement in post-graduation opportunities.

Nationwide, the National Center for Education Statistics reports that nearly 19 million students are currently enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities, a number expected to grow. More than 40% of these students move away from home, facing the challenges of adjusting to independent living while juggling academics and social life.

For those looking to support education, SmileHub has also released its 2025 list of the Best Charities for Education. With over 35,500 education-focused charities in its database, the organization aims to guide donors toward impactful giving.

To explore the full rankings and learn more about how your state measures up, visit SmileHub’s report on Best States for College Students.