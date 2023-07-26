Wisconsin Ranks 4th Nationwide in School Districts

× Expand Photo: Thinkstock - Getty Images Public schools bus

Personal finance website WalletHub recently unveiled its report on the States with the Best & Worst School Systems for the year 2023. The report comes as student scores in math and reading witnessed a significant drop last year, highlighting challenges faced by the education system during the pandemic.

To determine the best school systems in the country, the study conducted an in-depth analysis across 32 key measures of quality and safety. These measures encompass a broad range of factors, including pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate, median standardized-test scores, and the percentage of licensed/certified public K–12 teachers, among others.

Wisconsin scored high in a few key areas, including a top median SAT score among students, indicating excellence in the standardized test. Wisconsin's 5th place ranking in math proficiency signifies a strong performance among students, and the state secured the 15th position in reading test scores as well. Wisconsin demonstrates a balanced ratio of students to teachers, ranking 20th nationwide. The state also has a low dropout rate, ranking 7th lowest nationwide, signifying a commitment to keeping students engaged and enrolled in school.

WalletHub's methodology involves the evaluation of two key dimensions, "Quality" and "Safety," to gauge the overall effectiveness of the public-school education system in each state. These dimensions are analyzed using 32 relevant metrics, each assigned a weightage based on its significance in determining the quality of K–12 education.

The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, where 100 represents the highest quality of public K–12 education. This rigorous evaluation process allows for a comprehensive and accurate assessment of the educational landscape in each state. Overall, Wisconsin scored a 65.11 out of 100 points.

While Wisconsin showcases commendable performance in various categories, the report emphasizes the need for continuous efforts and investments in education to address the challenges posed by the pandemic and other systemic factors. By prioritizing education and its improvement, states can foster an environment that empowers students and prepares them to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

To view the full study, visit the WalletHub website.