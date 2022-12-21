Wisconsin Ranks High in Poor Road Study

Wisconsinites often joke that we have two seasons; winter, and road construction. A recent study has found that the latter of the two may not exactly be up to snuff.

ConsumerAffairs has conducted research to determine which states are the best and worst for driving during the holiday season. The study analyzed data from various sources, including the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, to rank the states based on road quality, number of motor vehicle fatalities, spending per mile of road, and vehicle miles traveled.

The results show that Hawaii has the worst roads in the country, followed by Rhode Island, Louisiana, California, and Wisconsin. These states have a high number of potholes, poor patch jobs, and heavy traffic congestion. Any Milwaukeean that has traveled through the city in the early spring can certainly relate.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) most recent Infrastructure Report Card, Wisconsin received a grade of C. The ASCE also reported that the roughness index, which measures the quality of a road's surface, is above 170 inches per mile (indicating poor condition and harsh on vehicles) for about 29% of Wisconsin's urban roads. In addition, more than one-third of the state's roads are in "fair or below condition," and this is expected to worsen over the next decade. These poor road conditions lead to an average annual cost of $733 per driver in Wisconsin due to excessive wear and tear on their vehicles.

On the other hand, New Hampshire has the best roads in the U.S., followed by Minnesota, Vermont, Alabama, and Idaho. These states are characterized by smooth pavement, adequate funding for repairs and maintenance, and lower levels of traffic congestion.

View the full findings of the survey here, and be sure to be careful navigating Wisconsin’s roadways.