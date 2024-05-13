Wisconsin Ranks Ninth Safest State for Nightlife Revelers

× Expand Photo by awalby Milwaukee RiverWalk

For those seeking a safe night out on the town, Wisconsin emerges as the ninth-best state, according to a recent study. The analysis, conducted by Criminal Defense Firm Suzuki Law Offices, delved into data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer and WorldPopulationReview to assess safety metrics across various states.

The study employed a comprehensive approach, evaluating factors such as the density of police officers per 100,000 residents, the incidence of victim-related crimes like theft and assault and the prevalence of society-related crimes including substance abuse and driving under the influence.

Wisconsin, with a score of 62 out of 100 on the safety index, solidified its position as one of the safer states for nighttime activities. Although not topping the charts, its performance underscores a conducive environment for nocturnal entertainment.

However, the study's spotlight shines brightest on New York, which emerges as the safest state for after-dark excursions, boasting an impressive score of 91 out of 100. New York's stellar performance is attributed to its low rates of both victim-related and society-related crimes, coupled with a robust police presence.

Following New York's lead, New Jersey secures the second spot as a safe haven for partygoers, scoring 80.46 out of 100. With a commendable police density and minimal societal infractions, New Jersey offers a secure backdrop for nightlife indulgence.

While Wisconsin may not claim the top spot, its presence among the top 10 safest states underscores its commitment to ensuring a secure environment for residents and visitors alike to enjoy nocturnal pursuits. As the study highlights, safety remains a crucial consideration for those venturing out after dark.