Wisconsin Reports Nearly 17% Decline in Gun Violence Homicides in 2024

× Expand Photo by Chip Somodevilla - Getty Images End Gun Violence Rally A member of the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board addresses a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on May 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin has seen a significant drop in gun violence homicides in 2024, with a new report from the Center for American Progress revealing a 16.6% decline in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2023. This reduction mirrors a nationwide trend, as gun violence homicides across the 300 most populated U.S. cities are down 14.8% year-to-date.

Key Findings

The report sheds light on promising trends in gun violence reduction:

Wisconsin ranks 16th among U.S. states and the District of Columbia in population-adjusted declines in gun homicides for 2024.

Nationally, 2024 experienced the smallest “summer surge” in gun violence victimization rates since 2018.

While gun violence typically rises during warmer months, the 2024 summer increase (25%) was notably smaller than the six-year average of 41%.

Despite the traditional spike in violent crime during summer, experts are encouraged by the overall downward trend in gun violence this year.

A Shift Toward Safer Communities

Experts attribute these reductions to various factors, including post-pandemic recovery and increased investments in violence prevention initiatives. New gun laws and accountability measures introduced under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act have also played a role in fostering safer neighborhoods.

“While a nearly 17% decline in gun homicides is promising, it’s essential we continue building on these positive trends by investing in proven violence prevention strategies across Wisconsin,” said Nick Matuszewski, director of policy & program at WAVE Educational Fund. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive policy solutions and community-based intervention programs in creating lasting safety.

Chandler Hall, associate director for gun violence prevention at the Center for American Progress, echoed this optimism. “Not only are crime trends going down overall, but this analysis also provides hope that even the spikes in violent crime and gun violence are becoming less severe,” said Hall.

Looking Ahead

The report’s findings bolster the growing body of evidence suggesting that American communities are becoming safer. Continued collaboration among federal, state, and local leaders, alongside community-driven approaches, will be key to maintaining and amplifying these gains.

Wisconsin’s progress in reducing gun violence serves as a testament to the potential of targeted interventions and legislative action in addressing one of the nation’s most pressing issues.