Wisconsin Tech Month Aims to Connect Milwaukee’s Startup Community

× Expand Photo by Justin Smith Photography Nadiyah Johnson Nadiyah Johnson, founder of Jet Constellations, created Wisconsin Tech Month to make Wisconsin’s tech ecosystem more accessible and visible. What started as a month of programming has become an opportunity to connect people across tech, entrepreneurship, education and community.

A month of technology events across Wisconsin is trying to do more than fill a calendar. It is trying to connect people who may have ideas, jobs, businesses or resources to share but do not always know where to find each other.

Nadiyah Johnson, founder of Jet Constellations and creator of Wisconsin Tech Month, said the effort grew from seeing strong technology work happening across the state without enough connection between people and groups. “There’s a lot of great work happening, but in silos,” Johnson said.

Wisconsin Tech Month brings together startups, corporations, universities, workforce groups and community organizations through events throughout October. The month is divided into four weeks: Milwaukee Tech Week, Dev Week, Women in Tech Week and Midwest Tech Week.

Johnson said the goal is to create a place where people can meet, work together and find new opportunities.

“I consider Wisconsin to be a budding technology ecosystem,” Johnson said.

One example came Oct. 6 at Marquette University, where entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and technology leaders gathered for Launch Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Technology Council’s startup and innovation conference. The event included startup pitches and chances for founders to meet investors. For founders, those connections can be important.

Young founders seek opportunity

Bonnie Bachman, director of the Technology Entrepreneurship Office at UW-Madison, attended to support entrepreneurs from her program. She said her office helps faculty members, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers move research ideas toward the market.

Bachman said funding is one of the biggest challenges for the founders her office works with. She described a period she called the “Valley of Death,” when research funding can end before a company is ready to bring a product to market.

Her office runs programs meant to help founders through that gap. Bachman said the conference also gave her team a chance to look for mentors and meet companies that could become resources.

Bachman said Milwaukee has many programs that support entrepreneurs, including resources at universities, the library and the Small Business Development Center. But she said there is still room to improve, especially in the early stages of starting a company.

Entrepreneurs need to learn whether customers actually want their product before spending too much time and money on other parts of the business, she said.

For 21-year-old founder Oleg Rychagov, making connections was one of the main reasons he attended. Rychagov said he hoped to find investment or grants and get his technology in front of more people. He is working on a prototype for a system he said can help people change the size and layout of living spaces.

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He said getting a startup off the ground has been difficult. Rychagov also said younger entrepreneurs need more chances to speak and have their ideas heard. “Age does not matter,” Rychagov said. “We should be more welcome to ideas.”

Building a stronger ecosystem

Deepak Arora, founder and CEO of Wearable Technologies Inc., came to the conference with a business shaped by a personal loss. Arora said his daughter died in a preventable drowning accident, which led him to create technology designed to detect and predict drowning incidents.

The company has since used local resources to help develop its business. Arora said his time in a local graduate program helped him study his market and change his focus from children to older adults.

He said Milwaukee has supported his company, but the startup ecosystem still needs more investment. “I think as an ecosystem, it is developing,” Arora said, “but it still has to catch up.” Arora said Wisconsin could do more to encourage investment in startups, including through tax credits for investors.

Johnson said connecting people is the reason Wisconsin Tech Month exists. She said events can help founders find investors and mentors, while mentors can find people who need guidance. The goal, she said, is to create more “points of connection” across the technology community.

The effort also reaches beyond startup founders. Wisconsin Tech Month’s new Bridging the Tech Gap initiative is focused on justice-involved and returning citizens. The program covers digital skills, emerging technology, artificial intelligence for employment, entrepreneurship and income opportunities.

Johnson said she will consider this year’s month successful when people can point to real changes in their lives, such as finding a job, meeting a mentor or deciding to start a technology career.

“Technology is threaded throughout every single industry,” Johnson said. “Whatever you’re curious about, whatever you’re interested in, follow that.”