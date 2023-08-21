Wraparound Milwaukee Experts to Address Youth Mental Health Challenges

× Expand Photo Credit: Ridofranz Getty Images/iStockphoto 950609920

As the new school year approaches, mental health experts from Wraparound Milwaukee are gearing up to provide crucial insights into the challenges facing youth mental health. In an upcoming webinar, professionals will engage students, parents, teachers, child care providers, and community members in a panel discussion aimed at shedding light on prevalent mental health hurdles and potential trauma that young individuals might encounter as they transition back to school.

The webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 from 12-1 p.m., seeks to create awareness and understanding of the intricate landscape of youth mental health. By addressing common mental health challenges and the potential impacts of trauma on youth and young adults during their return to educational institutions, the experts aim to equip attendees with knowledge on fostering a supportive environment.

The back-to-school season has taken on heightened significance due to the escalating rate of youth mental health crises. Against the backdrop of such challenges, focusing on effective strategies for managing mental health concerns becomes paramount. Many students grapple with heightened stress and anxiety exacerbated by factors such as gun violence, intensified social media usage, financial strain, and other pressures. The commencement of a new school year can amplify these difficulties, underscoring the importance of proactive mental health support.

Attending the webinar offers families, caregivers, and educators an opportunity to gain essential tools for preparing themselves and their children for the upcoming academic year, ensuring they are equipped to tackle mental health challenges. As the experts from Wraparound Milwaukee delve into the nuances of youth mental health and trauma, participants will receive invaluable insights to create a resilient and nurturing environment for young individuals.

You can register for the webinar for free here.