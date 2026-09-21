Your Guide to Fall 2026 Bay View Gallery Night

× Expand Bay View Gallery Night - September 25, 2026

Bay View’s twice-yearly Gallery Night has a certain appeal over downtown: 40+ locations not traditionally associated with the arts, from your chiropractor to neighborhood dive bars, host a myriad of strictly local artists and vendors. It all feels a bit more neighborly than the galleries and boutiques of the Third Ward’s upscale shopping district. Traipsing down Kinnickinnic is also a great opportunity to support Bay View restaurants, worthwhile for fueling up between your Gallery Night stops, even if not all of them have special BVGN offerings.

Read on to chart your BVGN path for Friday night, September 25!

Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S 1st St. — multiple businesses

View local solo and group galleries at the warehouse’s (several) breweries, engage with the latest work by MIAD’s newest crop of artists, dance to live Midwest pop and mariachi music, have gel nail art done by Kai Fairbrass’, ehem, memorably named nail studio, or purchase handmade ephemera from fly fishing flies to stuffed toys across every floor of the Lincoln Warehouse. Also offering a complimentary shuttle to and from Hide House, a collective on the opposite end of the BVGN map.

17th Ward Authentic Spirits, 2150 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Enjoy a fine craft cocktail and appetizers while viewing a group show by the Art Forgers.

EsterEv, 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Creative upscale eatery EsterEv hosts The Fruity Studio, an LGBTQ+ Asian artist collective offering poppy, quirky jewelry and charms.

Zillman Park, corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave.and Ward St.

Milwaukee Maker’s Market returns for a BVGN pop-up, replete with crafty goodies and artwork by the table and tent-full.

Mac’s Pet Depot Barkery, 2197 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The pet supply offers a Gallery Night pit (bull) stop with drinks and appetizers for people and pets. Just don’t mix up the fancy dog cookies with the human cookies.

RSVR, 2210 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

If you’re like me, you’ve wandered by the Virtual Reality arcade on KK countless times warily wondering what VR secrets it held. Gallery Night is your chance to try out VR painting for yourself; and if you get motion sick easily, tap out around 7:30pm and enjoy tunes by Greezer, a combination Green Day/Weezer cover band, on their back patio.

Voyageur Book Shop, 2212 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The used bookstore will host a 5-hour basement jam by experimental local band Fundamentals with typewriter poetry by Anja Notanja out front. But we know Bustopher and Mr Sanders, the bookstore cats, are really running the show.

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Tease Salon, 2222 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

This LGBTQ+ owned and friendly salon will offer free hair tinsel to sparkle up your ‘do, as well as live music in the alley and multiple artisanal vendors on both floors.

Fiber Fever, 2224 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Besides more yarn than you can shake a stick at (er, knitting needle), Fiber Fever will host a meet and greet with fiber artists Aleigh Makes and Azahar Knits.

Revel Bar, 2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Enjoy a group show with paintings by multiple local freelance artists!

roxartmke, 2248 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. (UPPER)

Encaustic artist Roxane Mayeur is excited to break in her newly-expanded studio this Gallery Night. Her mixed media works will be on display, available for sale; at 8pm, she’ll do a demonstration on painting with hot wax.

Cafe LuLu, 2265 S. Howell Ave.

We can’t get enough of this Bay View staple after their quarticentennial. Get your fill of warm bread and fancy cheese while gazing into the Camp Portalistic world crafted by artist Sharon Mergener.

Colectivo Coffee Roasters, 2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The cavernous cafe (and bakery!) will host local R&B vocalist Kyndal J with guitar accompaniment by Max Dragoo as you mill about sculptural works by Andrew Greseth.

The Muse Guesthouse, 602 E. Lincoln Ave.

This funky Victorian bed and breakfast is constantly rotating work by local artists, but Gallery Night is your chance to view a special curated group show featuring many of their artists past and present.

Milwaukee Brewing Company, 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Operating in the former Tonic Tavern space, Bay View OG Milwaukee Brewing Co. will host a dog-friendly respite during your Gallery Night adventuring.

Lion’s Tooth, 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Beloved book shop, zine outpost and mini bar Lion’s Tooth will run a pre-party for Saturday’s Milwaukee Indie Local Comics fest (MILK), including a meet and greet with featured MILK artists and fun activities for all ages.

The Magnet Factory MKE, 2424 S. Graham St.

Hidden gem and workshop The Magnet Factory will feature John McLaughlin’s debut gallery of photography and illustration.

Semolina MKE, 2474 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Well, now we know what owner Petra Orlowski does with all the eggshells discarded from pasta-making; check out her eggshell art and Angela DeStefanis’ “plant porches” while dining on Italian hors d'oeuvres.

Chippy’s, 2481 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The brand new children’s store run by two local moms will display artwork made at their first “Tiny Worlds on Tiny Canvasses” art workshop by Milwaukee’s tiniest artists.

Ela Mari Boutique, 2483 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Observe a live acrylic painting demonstration by Meagan Sondergaard of House of Ash and Grace, a faith-based artist collective.

URSA and Deco Salon & Spa, 2534 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

As if we couldn’t love this local sundries shop more, URSA will feature whimsical oil paintings and collages by Emily Indigo and a mini makers market out front. Across the hall, Deco Salon & Spa will display a duo show by Jil Ortíz (one of Deco’s own hair stylists) and sculptor Michael Hagan; plus, treats by Scarlet’s Bakery to celebrate Deco’s 10-year anniversary.

The Newport, 939 E. Conway St.

This iconic Bay View dive will show upcycled scrap metal sculptures—proceeds of which will support MADACC.

Goodkind, 2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

Fresh off their annual summer break, swanky restaurant Goodkind will showcase the mixed media works of feminist artist, Saebra.

Puddler’s Hall, 2461 St. Claire St.

Milwaukee’s second-oldest tavern will display artwork by locals Samantha Henson and Steven Booth.

At Random, 2501 S. Delaware Ave.

This midcentury cocktail bar will host local vendors on their patio, including apparel and accessories by Dew Studio and Diana Notes, plus pint-sized paintings by Pigmy Paints. But maybe wash your hands of boozy, sticky ice cream before handling the artwork.

G Groppi’s Food Market, 1441 E. Russell Ave.

Italian deli food and textile art by Sara Terrell on the patio—what’s not to love?

Club Garibaldi, 2501 S. Superior Ave.

This storied 21+ music venue will be doing all Dolly Parton, all night, from covers of Dolly’s tunes by local musicians to Milwaukee-made artwork honoring the Americana musician’s legacy.

Burnhearts, 2599 S. Logan Ave.

This sneaky little neighborhood bar offers a great beverage selection, and (guess what!) another live painting demonstration and prints for sale from artists Ari Kohll & Meg Schmidt.

Cozy Collective, 815 E. Potter Ave.

This artist’s coalition offers of course their own wares, as well as another outdoor mini market with live music by Hi Score, specializing in live video game music, and Tlalok Rodriguez, bilingual neo-soul Latin jazz artist.

Read more about Cozy Collective and Beth Eaton Pottery here.

Iron Fist Tattoo, 2657 S. Howell Ave.

Get some fresh ink or stop by to enjoy the glass art and paintings on display at this punk rock tattoo parlor.

Hide House, 2612 and 2625 S Greely St — multiple businesses

Bookending the BVGN trail with a shuttle to and from Lincoln Warehouse, Hide House’s tenants all have something special queued up. Scout Gallery (THE BVGN organizers), Milwaukee Makers Marketplace and Artery Ink will host group shows during their extended gallery night hours; Jason Krukowski runs a solo show, and Cache Cider displays Carol Rode-Curley’s pastels.

Verdant Mind & Body and Jasher’s Organic Tea House, 2680 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Victoria Bernd and Jak Walter vend their nature-inspired works at Verdant Mind & Body; Jonathan Shaw and The DeDeckers sell their eclectic works alongside Jasher’s tea samples.

Strange Scene, 2681 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Warren DeBoer showcases his spiritual reclamation work at this new female-focused witchy storefront.

Shape Up Shoppe, 2697 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The women’s gym will display works by their members as well as a gift raffle.

Huế Asian Kitchen, 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Check out oil works by Oceana Guerrero while enjoying a bowl of pho.

Outpost Natural Foods, 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Yes, even Bay View’s food co-op has a little something-something for Gallery Night! Art by Outpost staff will line the aisles in their own group show.

No Instructions, 2124 E. Rusk Ave.

Bay View’s newest art gallery is showing “Life of a Luddite” by painter Fred Smith, exploring contemporary tech landscapes.

Clementine’s Tavern, 3143 S. Clement Ave.

Another dive bar, another cool art pop up! Enjoy the Final Girl Hunters show and celebrate the bar’s fifth year in business, run by two best friends. (Aw.)

Bay View Chiropractic, 3116 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Melissa LeClair creates artwork with detritus and found objects she collects on Lake Michigan’s shoreline—displayed alongside libations at the neighborhood chiropractor.

NEWaukee, 3155 S. Howell Ave.

The marketing and branding firm will showcase works by their talented staff and host a mini rave. How exactly can a rave be “mini,” you ask? I don’t know! Go find out!

SwanSong, 3216 S. Howell Ave.

Imbibe Euro cafe-style while exploring still lifes by Karen Lindholm-Rynkiewicz, former educator turned artist.

8 Branches, 3401 and 3405 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Let Lisa Balistreri-Geib’s watercolors mesmerize you amidst a therapeutic sound bath from Resonant Heart.

Busby’s, 3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Sure, Puddler’s Hall is old, but Busby’s is pretty old too. What once was a 19th century stagecoach stop will display pen-and-ink works by Bay Viewer Kyle Sartorelli.

The Jeweler’s Guild, 2408 E. St Francis Ave.

Talented jewelers of the eponymous guild will demonstrate their methods and provide studio tours.

For a full list and map of Bay View Gallery Night participants and scheduled events, visit bvgn.org/gallery-night-event-map.