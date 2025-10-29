Zack Pieper's Ghost Mosaic Comes to Haunt Lynden Sculpture Garden

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Zack Pieper Zack Pieper’s “Ghost Garden”

A spooky afternoon of art, spirits and festivities takes place at Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W Brown Deer Road, on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. The free event centers on artist Zack Pieper’s “Ghost Garden,” a site-specific window installation of thousands of post-it notes—or “ghost-its”—each featuring a different hand-drawn sketch of a ghost. Pieper’s work will be accompanied by musical performances as part of Out There, an event series that brings sound and music to natural environments across Milwaukee and beyond. Performers include Madison’s Julian Lynch as well as Milwaukee’s Barbouille Hymn and A Crushed Rose. Attendees may enjoy hot cider, smores and bonfires as the sun goes down.

2025 marks 10 years of Pieper’s annual ghost mosaic. He has previously installed the project at spots like Riverwest Film and Video, Lion’s Tooth, Green Gallery and Real Tinsel as well as places in Buffalo, New York and Baltimore, Maryland. “It started when I covered my own kitchen,” Pieper explains. “Focusing on these yearly mosaics became a vehicle to create with one’s limitations, and a way to occupy different environments and haunt various neighborhoods while I fill the windows.”

This year’s ghost mosaic is part of a two-week residency by Pieper at Lynden in which he will be drawing the ghosts by night and arranging them on windows by day. Pieper recently finished a ghost mosaic that is currently on view at Shorewood Public Library, made in collaboration with art students, youth and library patrons.

Owls in the Sculpture Garden

Pieper is excited to bring the ghosts to haunt Lynden’s sculpture collection for several reasons. “At night there are a lot of owls, and the windows are nice and tall, and it takes the ghost project out of an urban environment for the first time,” he says. “This is also the perfect excuse to invite folks to visit and see what a beautiful resource Lynden is.”

Having the Out There series in the mix effectively creates a soundtrack for the ghost mosaic that amplifies the mood. “Its organizers and curators Lorna Dune and John Larkin have broad and eclectic tastes and make excellent work themselves,” Pieper adds.

“Ghost Garden” will be on display at Lynden Sculpture Garden through November 22, viewable every day of the week except Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.