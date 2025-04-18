Zig Zag Sex Mag: Provocative Art and Radical Storytelling

Expand Photo by Lisa Weebers Zig Zag Sex Mag Founders Zig Zag Sex Mag founders Lisa Weebers (left) and Shameer Goss (right)

Smashing taboos, provocative art, and radical storytelling all encompass the mission of Zig Zag Sex Mag (ZZSM), a digital publication that spotlights artists, performers and activists of alternative communities. It is the project of Lisa “Weebs” Weebers and Shameer “Shami” Goss, who curate themed events in tandem with the zine like Midwest Mud Fest, Freak Flea, Horny Hawg Hootenanny and more.

Zig Zag Sex Mag’s statement reads, “We don’t tiptoe around society’s outdated rules - we shatter them. We carve out bold, unapologetic spaces for those who refuse to be silenced, turning up the volume on pleasure, power, and self-expression. Because sexual freedom isn’t just a movement - it’s a revolution.”

The zine originated from conversations between Weebs and Shami in summer 2023, when both expressed interest in creating a platform celebrating Midwest alternative entertainment, erotica, and queerness. Weebs coined the name Zig Zag Sex Mag from a dream she had.

“Since I was in high school, I’ve always been a huge John Waters fan,” Weebs says. “He’s like my biggest influence, and I love Divine.”

Raunchy Fun

Expand Photo by Lisa Weebers Zig Zag Sex Mag Logo Zig Zag Sex Mag Logo

Weebs is an art teacher by day. After feeling like she had been straying away from her own art, ZZSM became the perfect outlet for Weebs to reconnect with her creative spirit while embracing raunchy fun.

“At the time, I was doodling adult art on coasters inspired by years of online dating,” she laughs. “That kind of inspired the original goofy idea.”

Meanwhile, Shami comes from a family of leftist activists, which inspired him to insert an angle of progressive politics into their concept. “My band, Mother Fortune, is named after my grandmother, who has done a lot of unionizing work and teaching and community activism,” he shares. “I’ve recognized that the best way for us to make change isn’t always with a picket sign; it’s sometimes through education, making music and events, and giving money to people who need it.”

With such values in mind, Weebs and Shami could utilize ZZSM as both a digital zine and event brand and shed light on topics like social justice, performance art, BDSM, sex and body positivity, and STI safety.

“Especially with the election, I want people who are going to lose their voice to have an outlet that they can go to and have space,” Weebs affirms. “We became more focused around femme, queer, and BIPOC people.”

“Weebs and I both have backgrounds in production,” Shami explains. “She has over 15 years of experience gathering bands all over the Chicagoland area, whereas my background was with my band and a film company I had before that.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Grindhouse Tease

They released their debut zine issue in October 2023. “It was all spooky, horror themed,” Weebs recalls. “We did an article about Grindhouse Tease and another where Vee Valentine had a thing about vore play, and the big one we did was “40 Years of Mud Wrestling” with the Mudqueens, and that’s how the juices started flowing for MMF.”

Their second issue followed the next month. “Mother Fortune had a big show coming up that was centered around Afro-futurism and sci-fi, so we really wanted to push that,” Weebs notes.

ZZSM curates each issue around a different theme, where Weebs reaches out to interested folks who fall within the theme and ZZSM mission. So far, ZZSM has featured entries by folks like performance artists, burlesque performers, poets, bands, DJs, and community organizations. They also include additional content like safety tips, resource information and a healthy dose of humor.

“I love doing the artwork part of it,” Weebs says. “I don’t want to write peoples’ stories for them, so I tell people to promote themselves the best that they possibly can. If you have trouble doing that, then I’ll write you some questions to give you ideas.”

The latest ZZSM issue, for example, contains information from Happy Campers Response Team about how to identify a drug overdose as well as tips for starting a local harm reduction group. There are also interviews with bands 20 Watt Tombstone and Dead Feathers in addition to a heartfelt story from tarot reader Connie Acacia, poetry by Amy Erin, notes from ONEⓇ Condoms, dad jokes, a weed playlist and more.

While ZZSM originally planned for eight issues a year, they pared it down to four for 2025. On the event side of things, the first ZZSM gathering featured a screening of the film Deep Throat, sex toy vendors, mixologists, burlesque dancers, tattoo flash by Lora Michaels, and a performance by The Cult of Nasty.

Frank Flea

Expand Photo by Lisa Weebers Midwest Mud Fest Midwest Mud Fest 2: Electric Boogaloo poster

Since then, ZZSM has partnered with Alexis “Lexx” Lubenske for Freak Flea, a recurring vendor market complete with artists and makers, variety shows, bingo and erotic film screenings.

“There are not safe spaces for queer audiences and audiences of color, so Lexx really wanted to create a vendor market that catered to those specific groups,” Weebs expands.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” Shami adds about Freak Flea. “You buy cute trinkets, then you can come in the back room and play bingo or enjoy a variety show with a musical component.”

Midwest Mud Fest has become a ZZSM mainstay as well. Weebs, a former Mudqueen herself, inspired Shami to spearhead an event that centers on mud wrestling. “I was learning a lot about Milwaukee’s love affair with wrestling, so it seemed like this is the perfect city to do it,” Shami reckons.

ZZSM threw the first Mud Fest at Promises last summer, which Shami describes was “dynamite.” “The owner of Promises, Joey Turbo, really believed in us and gave us our first shot,” Shami remembers. “When he said “Go!” we really took that to heart and put our heads together.”

“That night was like someone in the universe playing Jumanji, and it was such a moment to be there to experience all of it,” Weebs reflects. “It was really awesome.”

Expand Photo by RHEA FOGLE Horny Hawg Hootenanny A scene from Horny Hawg Hootenanny

ZZSM carried the momentum with their Horny Hawg Hootenanny at The Cooperage in February. As an official afterparty for Flat Out Friday, the event featured a lineup of music featuring Ladybird, Broncoand Justin Witte Trio, plus spaghetti wrestling, mechanical animals, and a myriad of community sponsors.

“The Cooperage has become our home base,” Shami remarks. “Our goal is to reach out to multiple bars, both on the North Side and on the South Side, and celebrate all of Milwaukee. We’re trying to really step it up with bigger shows and make them a communal experience.”

ZZSM plans to expand their programming outside of Milwaukee in places like Chicago, Madison, Indiana, and Michigan as well. “We’re trying to get more sponsors to recognize what we’re doing,” Weebs concludes. “We want to incorporate and tap into communities that we haven’t before, and keep it ambitious.”

The next Freak Flea is this Friday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Sugar Maple. Then Midwest Mud Fest 2: Electric Boogaloo will be on August 31, featuring performances from Mother Fortune, VANG!, Immortal Girlfriend, and The Cult of Nasty. More Zig Zag Sex Mag events will come along the way, so stay tuned!