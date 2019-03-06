Conan O'Brien Will Moderate a Conversation with Michelle Obama at the Miller High Life Theatre

A moderator has been announced for Michelle Obama's book tour stop at the Miller High Life Theatre on Thursday, March 14, and he's a celebrity of some stature himself: Conan O'Brien. We're assuming Triumph the Insult Comic Dog won't be joining him for this one.
The late night host is just one of many big public figures who will be speaking with the former first lady at her tour stops. Other, slightly less unlikely names include Carla Hall, Robin Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Rachel Ray, Jessica Williams, Stephen Colbert, journalist Isha Sesay, Valerie Jarrett and Gayle King.
Tickets for the event are available through the Miller High Life Theatre's website.
Here's more information about the book tour, from a press release:
In keeping with her commitment to make her events accessible to as many people as possible, Mrs. Obama and Live Nation will donate a portion of ticket inventory in each market to various organizations, including, but not limited to, charities,schools, book clubs, and community groups in each city the tour visits. Those fans will receive free admission to the tour stop in their city.
Becoming was released on November 13, 2018, in the U.S. and Canada by Crown Publishing, a part of Penguin Random House, and is being published in 44 languages around the world. Since its publication, Becoming became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and has sold more than 6 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada. According to NDP Book Scan data, the hardcover edition of Becoming has sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018 and more copies than any other hardcover nonfiction book published since 2007.
After 22 printings, the hardcover edition of Becoming will have 5,265,000 copies in print in the U.S. and Canada and more than 8.25 million copies in print worldwide. The book is also a #1 bestseller in 12 other countries around the world. An audio edition of the book, read by Mrs. Obama, is also available in digital and physical formats by Penguin Random House Audio.