Conan O'Brien Will Moderate a Conversation with Michelle Obama at the Miller High Life Theatre

A moderator has been announced for Michelle Obama's book tour stop at the Miller High Life Theatre on Thursday, March 14, and he's a celebrity of some stature himself: Conan O'Brien. We're assuming Triumph the Insult Comic Dog won't be joining him for this one.

The late night host is just one of many big public figures who will be speaking with the former first lady at her tour stops. Other, slightly less unlikely names include Carla Hall, Robin Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Rachel Ray, Jessica Williams, Stephen Colbert, journalist Isha Sesay, Valerie Jarrett and Gayle King.

Tickets for the event are available through the Miller High Life Theatre's website.

Here's more information about the book tour, from a press release: