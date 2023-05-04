Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 192 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

192 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,590 total deaths

181 hospitalized patients, 23 in ICU

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 192 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 172 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 2,160 cases, average of 1,478 cases per day

2021: 697 cases, average of 633 cases per day

2020: 248 cases, average of 303 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,590 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 64 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,616 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 49 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,515 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.