Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 238 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

238 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

16,550 total deaths;

246 hospitalized patients, 32 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 238 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 243 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 692 cases, average of 1,072 cases per day

2021: 427 cases, average of 655 cases per day

2020: 326 cases, average of 189 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,550 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 21 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,203 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 48 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.