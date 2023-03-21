Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 462 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

462 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

16,413 total deaths;

324 hospitalized patients, 47 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 462 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 432 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 243 cases, average of 332 cases per day

2021: 331 cases, average of 489 cases per day

2020: 55 cases, average of 25 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,413 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 109 new confirmed cases reported and have been 342,749 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 90 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,501 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.