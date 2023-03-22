Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 505 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

505 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

16,422 total deaths;

292 hospitalized patients, 46 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 505 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 431 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 395 cases, average of 326 cases per day

2021: 449 cases, average of 475 cases per day

2020: 46 cases, average of 55 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded, but eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,422 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 102 new confirmed cases reported and have been 342,846 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 90 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,502 since the beginning of the pandemic.

