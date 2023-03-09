Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 506 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

506 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

16,375 total deaths;

316 hospitalized patients, 36 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 506 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 480 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 469 new cases, and a 7-day average of 403 cases per day. In 2021, 472 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 493 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,375 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 128 new confirmed cases reported and have been 341,679 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 103 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,501 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.