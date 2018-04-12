330 Miles Later: Two Milwaukee Women Share Their Story

× Expand Julia Robson (right) and Alyssa Armbruster (left) shared the motivation behind their 330-mile walk to Lake Superior to a large crowd at the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park Wednesday night.

When two Milwaukee women set off from downtown Milwaukee last August to hike all the way to Lake Superior, they wanted to bring attention to issues that the Great Lakes are facing. They had no idea of the impact that they would make. $10,000 in donations and a documentary later, they are back to share their story.

Julia Robson and Alyssa Armbruster shared the vision behind their 330-mile journey to nearly 100 people at the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park Wednesday night. The idea for the walk began after recent proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and Clean Water Act encouraged Robson to take a giant leap of faith.

Both Robson and Armbruster spoke about their experiences along the way and how they were able to change people's minds through conversation.

“I knew it had to be something that was big but that also afforded me the opportunity to talk to people and to educate people,” said Robson.

Robson first became interested in conservation science after she went to her school board asking for funding to protect a species of owl that was showing up around her elementary school’s playground. Years later, she attended UW-Milwaukee and began volunteering with the Urban Ecology Center. This led her to the Milwaukee County Parks System, working with volunteers to help protect ephemeral ponds in Milwaukee County.

Over time she learned more and more about the Great Lakes and how important they are to the people of Wisconsin.

“We all have a stake in this,” said Robson. “Even people that live on rivers or inland, because of nonpoint source pollution.”

Although she laughs at it now, one of her inspirations to walk to Lake Superior came from the movie Forrest Gump and his trek across America. But Robson’s and Armbruster’s journey was meant to make a much larger impact. Setting out from the Discovery World Museum on Aug. 26, 2017, they began the 300-mile trek with workshops and events already planned along the route.

“What was huge was the conversations we had when we were walking through these areas,” Robson said. “You never know who you’re going to meet on the trail.”

Robson and Armbruster stop for a selfie on their 330-mil trek.

Robson and Armbruster talked to schools, community centers and even camps along the route about the importance of the Great Lakes. They kept others informed through social media, posting videos almost daily that reached up to 7,000 people. They even handed out pamphlets to anyone and everyone they met on the trail, educating individuals about the importance of keeping water clean.

“Engaging with these communities first hand, not just driving through, lets you get a glimpse into their eyes,” said Armbruster. “You can connect them to freshwater conservation in ways that make sense to them, which I think is important because we all value clean water for different reasons.”

After sustaining a few strained tendons and blisters along the way, the pair made it to their destination, arriving at Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan 25 days after they set off. According to Robson, over 250 co-walkers joined them throughout the journey, walking a mile or two with them before sending them on their way. Their journey is still making an impact, as over 130,000 people have already viewed the trailer for The Worth of Water: A Great Lakes Story, a documentary about the journey that is set to be released later this year.

“We often heard from people that they didn’t even know the Great Lakes were in danger,” said Robson. “I think that engaging people in science and engaging youth takes us all the way. We have to be connected to be able to care and to be able to create change.”