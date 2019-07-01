A New Axe Throwing Bar is Coming to Walker’s Point

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Cole Vandermause NorthSouth Club NorthSouth Club, a new axe throwing bar in Walker's Point, will open on August 3rd.

Apparently “axe throwing” bars aren’t a fad. Monday, AXE MKE owners Marla and David Poytinger announced the opening of NorthSouth Club—an axe throwing and deck shuffleboard bar that will be located at 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave. in the heart of Walker’s Point.

The bar will open Saturday, August 3, but the company is already taking reservations. The 12,000 sq. ft. bar will feature 16 axe throwing lanes and seven deck shuffleboard courts.

“We want guests to have an ‘all-in’ experience whether they’re wearing flannel, drinking beer, and throwing axes; or sporting a tropical shirt, sipping a Mai Tai in a cabana, and playing shuffleboard,” said Bars & Recreation president Marla Poytinger. “NorthSouth Club is a destination and an escape.”

Bars & Recreation owns and operates AXE MKE, Nine Below, and Splash Studio. AXE MKE, which was Milwaukee’s first axe throwing bar, came to the East Side in 2018. Owners David and Marla Poytinger are hoping to continue the success of AXE MKE by adding more axe-throwing lanes and space to their newest addition.

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Cole Vandermause NorthSouth Club 2 The bar will be located 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave. in Walker's Point.

The Poytinger’s will release more info soon regarding the grand opening event. For now, general reservations are open through October here. NorthSouth will also feature league play and special themed events.

Learn more about the new location here.