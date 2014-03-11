Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback

County Executive Chris Abele

Office of the County Executive

901 North 9th Street – Room 306

Milwaukee, WI 53233

RE: TransitAppeal / Procurement Process



Dear County Executive Abele:

I am responding to your email dated March 10, 2014, relative to the recentlycompleted Administrative Determination Review Committee decision of MilwaukeeCounty's transit contract. I am deeply disappointed by the tone setby your email and the accusations and threats set forth in your email.

Specifically, your email states that you "believe the committee action wasillegal and political in nature". Isn't it possible forsomeone to disagree with you without their disagreement being either politicalor illegal. In my ten months on the Milwaukee County Board, myperception is that just about every time that the Milwaukee County Boarddisagreed with one of your positions, the Board's conduct was either"illegal", "political", or evidence of the "dysfunctional"County Board. In my 25 years of public service I have learned that it ispossible for reasonable people to have differences of opinion on public policywithout one side or the other acting in an illegal, political, or dysfunctionalway, while continued use of such inflammatory language only exacerbates thealready poor relations between the executive branch and legislativebranch. The reality is that you are also a politician and that youractions are no more or no less political than those of County Board members

The Administrative Determination Review Committee took its role veryseriously. We were advised every step of the way by CountyCorporation Counsel Paul Bargren. We issued detailed and specificfindings and conclusions. The Committee set forth a simple road map forthe Department of Transportation to make changes and corrections to the RFP andto the RFP process. I firmly believe that if those changes are made tothe RFP and RFP process that the Department of Transportation should be in aposition to issue a new RFP for the transit contract very quickly. Sincethe decision was issued on February 20, 2014, I have been open and willing tomeet with both you and the Department of Transportation to give you additionalguidance as to how I believe the RFP and RFP process can be corrected so thatwe can move forward and identify the most cost effective method to provide goodtransit service to the residents of Milwaukee County. Your threatsof a lawsuit do not help this process, but only hinder the process. Threats of litigation do not constitute "compromise" but serveinstead only to throw gas on the fire of an already difficultsituation.

You point out in your email that the administrative appeal process set forth inMilwaukee County Ordinance Chapter 110 is flawed. Nevertheless, it is thecurrent law. It is the law that was very strictly followed by theAdministrative Determination Review Committee. I don't know why thisprocess was instituted in 1997, but perhaps it was for a good reason unknown toboth you and myself. You imply that by not following Chapter 68that the County and County Board violated the statute when you know, or shouldknow, that Section 68.16, Stats., specifically allows a governing body to optout and enact its own ordinance. Instead, you are asking the CountyBoard, in advance, with no study or public input, to commit to a process usingunknown and unelected bureaucrats to make decisions rather than the officialselected by the people to make these decisions.

You have requested that board members "commit" to certain ultimatumsor you will commence a lawsuit. I can't prevent you from commencingthis lawsuit, however mistaken I believe the lawsuit to be, but I will committo working with you and your office relative to a review of the County'sadministrative appeal process. If the administrative appeal processcan be handled in a better, more efficient way, I will certainly be open tochanges to that process. However, I cannot commit in advance to aspecific outcome, and I'm not sure how any supervisor could commit to aspecific outcome since we haven't yet studied and discussed any of thenecessary information to make an informed decision.

County Executive Abele, as we move forward on the transit contract and otherissues, I to respectfully ask that you please tone down your inflammatory andpersonal rhetoric. People of good will can, and often do,disagree. There is always a natural tension between the executive branchand legislative branch of government. Personalizing ourdisagreements doesn't make the situation any better and doesn't serve theresidents of Milwaukee County.​



Sincerely,

​Tony