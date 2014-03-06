ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rights celebration.

ACLU has been working hard on a number of projects including, most prominently and recently, trying to strike down Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban in federal court. But it’s also focusing on empowering youth, ensuring fair funding for public transit, blocking the state’s attempt to implement burdensome restrictions on a woman’s ability to have an abortion in Wisconsin, protecting our voting rights, and fighting for the rights of prisoners, immigrants and members of minority groups.

Frankly, those are good enough reasons to support ACLU next week.

But the Bill of Rights celebration itself is worth it, too.

Those who attend the fundraiser will get a special preview of Skylight Music Theatre’s performance of Hydrogen Jukebox, a collaboration between Philip Glass and Allen Ginsberg.

But that’s not all.

The Shepherd’s own Joel McNally will receive a lifetime achievement for his career as a journalist, commentator and all-around decent human being who isn't afraid to speak truth to power.

Also to be honored are Michael Kissick and Sheila Shigley, who were arrested while protesting at the state Capitol and took their case to court, with the help of the ACLU. Kissick and Shigley will receive the Civil Libertarians of the Year award for their fight for the freedom of speech. Darlene Johns, a Rufus King High School junior, will receive the Youth Civil Libertarian of the Year award for her work on behalf of students. And Christopher Meuler of Friebert, Finerty & St. John, S.C., will be honored as the Volunteer Attorney of the Year.

You’ll find more details on the ACLU’s website.