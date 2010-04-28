AG Van Hollen's Political Stunt Exposed

Can’t say I’m surprised about this, because state Attorney General JB Van Hollen is a political creature, and not an objective law enforcement officer.

Remember when Van Hollen wanted to sue the federal government to prevent federal health care reform from being implemented in the state?

A stunt, of course.

But now One Wisconsin Now reveals that Van Hollen’s Deputy Attorney General Ray Taffora was in contact with the political director of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) just days before Van Hollen requested filing the suit.

“RSLC is a 527 political action organization outside of Washington, D.C., which is funded in part by health industry operations and has spent in excess of $57 million to elect Republican candidates since 2002.”

Hmmm… Republican candidate…. Republican candidate…. lemme think about who may be a Republican candidate in the fall.

Why JB Van Hollen, that’s who!

And guess who received $10,000 from the RSLC just a day after getting in contact with these political consultants?

JB Van Hollen.

Pays to play, I guess!

Here’s the poop from One Wisconsin Now.