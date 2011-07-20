Alberta Darling Gets Pro-Life Endorsement

As I noted in this week's cover story, state Sen. Alberta Darling has done a full flip-flop on women's reproductive rights.

Once a moderate Republican who served on the board of Planned Parenthood, Darling shed her pro-choice position as quickly as the Republican Party shed its moderate pro-choice members.

In the new budget, Darling authored a provision that would end state funding for family planning services at Planned Parenthood's clinics and made even more cuts to reproductive health programs that affect both men and women.

So it was no surprise that Darling won a full endorsement from Wisconsin Right to Life, which gave her a “provisional” endorsement in 2008.

Not sure how much this will help “Walker's Darling” on Aug. 9, when she faces state Rep. Sandy Pasch in the recall election. I suspect that there are far more voters concerned about providing effective family planning services to low-income men and women than there are voters who think Darling did the right thing in the budget.