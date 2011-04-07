Alberta Darling Hates the Public

At today's Joint Finance Committee public hearing in Stevens Point, state Sen. Alberta Darling said the blowback that legislators have been getting from those testifying today isn't worth listening to.
Senate co-chair Alberta Darling said "very seldom do you get taxpayers to come to these things."
"A lot of people say we can't come to hearings because we work," she said.
Ummm... Didn't Darling and Vos set up this public meeting schedule? And aren't all of the meetings held during regular business hours so that a lot of people cannot attend them and speak out against Scott Walker's slash-and-burn budget?