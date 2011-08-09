Alberta Darling's Finally Getting Around to My Open Records Request

×

Hmmmm…



Wonder why Sen. Alberta Darling is finally acting on my request from May 12 for communications with or about ALEC?





I'll let you know what Darling turns over as soon as I get it.

UPDATE: As of noon on Friday, Aug. 5, I haven't received anything. I've called Darling's office and sent an email and haven't received a reply yet, either. Stay tuned...

UPDATE 2: Jim from Darling's office called to say that the package was put in the mail on Wednesday. As of 2 p.m. on Friday, I still don't have it.

UPDATE 3: The mail carrier brought his final delivery for the day. No package from Sen. Darling.

UPDATE 4: A breakthrough! Darling's ALEC correspondence arrived in Monday's mail, postmarked Aug. 3, last Wednesday. She sent some angry emails from constituents ("Now that I know you are a member of ALEC, your voting record makes sense. I could not understand how a senator could vote so consistently against the best interests of her constituents as you repeatedly have done," wrote one woman. And: "YOU WERE HIRED TO LISTEN TO EVERYONE, NOT JUST THOSE THAT AGREE WITH YOU," another woman implored, before asking Darling to be like Sarah Palin and QUIT.) Then there's a multiple-page back-and-forth about a ribbon cutting at Dr. DAWG and a newsletter from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, for whatever reason. There are also a few emails between Darling's aide and Leah Vukmir's aide to see if Darling planned on attending ALEC's Spring Task Force Summit. (Darling's response isn't included.) Vukmir is the Wisconsin Senate Co-Chair for ALEC, a lofty position, I'm sure. Darling's aide also included what appears to be a photocopied press release from ALEC regarding its "Tort Reform Boot Camp: The State Legislator's Guide" as well as a photocopy of the cover. If you remember, the Wisconsin Legislature passed an ALEC-drafted tort reform package during the special jobs session that Walker called in January.