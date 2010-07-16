Another Bogus Poll

I’m with Xoff on this one: the latest poll from the UW Survey Center is beyond belief.

Just look at the results for the governor’s race and you’ll see why it’s bunk: “A majority of all Wisconsin residents said they did not know enough about Scott Walker (60%), Mark Neumann (70%) or Tom Barrett (52%) to say whether they have a favorable or unfavorable view of each candidate.”

Heckeven members of their own parties can’t form an opinion about these candidates.

Among Republicans, 44% couldn’t form an opinion of Walker and 66% couldn’t form an opinion of Neumann.

Likewise, among Democrats 54% couldn’t say whether or not they liked Barrett.

So if partisans can’t even offer up a thought or two about their own candidates then what does that say about nonaligned voters?

The fact is that this poll is meaningless. It’s simply too early to ask questions about the upcoming primaries since only news junkies or party activists know much about the campaigns. So until then, your guess is as good as mine.