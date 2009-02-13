The Appalling Vote of Jim Sensenbrenner

The U.S. House of Representatives, usually caught up in partisan games, actually came together today to vote on something so non-controversial that only 25 members voted against it.

That non-controversial, bipartisan legislation?

HR 448: the Elder Abuse Victims Act of 2009: To protect seniors in the United States from elder abuse by establishing specialized elder abuse prosecution and research programs and activities to aid victims of elder abuse, to provide training to prosecutors and other law enforcement related to elder abuse prevention and protection, to establish programs that provide for emergency crisis response teams to combat elder abuse, and for other purposes.

Who was among the 25 who voted against protecting the elderly from abuse?

F. Jim Sensenbrenner.