Barrett Aide Pat Curley on MPS Takeover Attempt

MPS Board President Michael Bonds resigned from Mayor Barretts MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Council yesterday, which seemed to catch Team Barrett off guard. Bonds abrupt announcement was to protest private conversations the mayor, Gov. Jim Doyle and state Superintendent Tony Evers have been having over taking over the elected MPS boardand selecting the next MPS superintendent.
Bonds resignation, which broke on ExpressMilwaukee.com, may also have forced Barrett, Doyle and Evers to go public with their plans before they were ready to do so. (And it makes todays press release from City Hall look like a joke.)
I spoke with Barretts chief of staff, Pat Curley, about Bonds resignation yesterday. In the spirit of full disclosurea sentiment apparently not shared by our elected officialsheres the full transcript of our conversation. Id love to get your responses to Curleys remarks, since it doesnt look like the public will have a seat at the table during this attempted takeover.
Read on:
Shepherd: Whats your reaction to Michael Bonds resigning from the mayors advisory council?
Curley: I havent seen the resignation letter. I know that he didnt attend this mornings meeting [of the advisory council]. If its true, the mayor would be very, very disappointed. Were very, very disappointed if that were the case. The working relationship with Michael, on both a personal and professional level, has been very valuable not just to the council but to the whole school reform process.
Shepherd: Bonds is claiming that Barrett, Doyle and Evers are working to take over MPS.
Curley: Its not a secret that there have been conversations that have been taking place for months now about school reform as it relates to MPS. Governance has always been part of that. The mayor has made that quite clear to Michael and has had conversations about that with Michael.
Shepherd: Is the mayor working with any state legislators to change state law?
Curley: The mayor has talked to a number of state legislators.
Shepherd: Care to elaborate?
Curley: [long pause] No. They were private conversations about relaying the conversations between him and the governor and getting their thoughts on it.
Shepherd: Are they working on any legislation?
Curley: Theres nothing drafted right now. But clearly any changes in governance would have to be done through the Legislature, as well as the reform initiatives needed to comply with the guidance for Race to the Top money.
Shepherd: Why would the mayor want to take over MPS?
Curley: I thinkthe conversations are how best to overhaul and reform the system. Weve had as many board presidents in the last decade as weve had superintendents in the last decade. I think in terms of accountability and being able to bring in a superintendent and a team that focuses on the educational outcomes of the kids of Milwaukee, at this point in time [that] needs to be directly linked to the future of the city. Theyre intertwined and we cant get around that any more. We have this large achievement gap, which is personally nagging to the mayor. Its frustrating. And that ties into the future workforce and the ability to attract families and sustain the city and to compete. To have these kids compete globally. So its a good place to live and work in. Its really important to the big picture.
This shouldnt be about personalities, about who the superintendent is, who the mayor is, who the school board president is. This is about how if you agree that there have to be changes madeand I dont think anyone would agree that things are going swimminglyand how best to accomplish what we need to accomplish.
Shepherd: What experience does the mayor have in education?
Curley: The mayor has lots of experience in management. He visits schools all the time. And that would be like saying, what experience does the mayor have in law enforcement? He went out and hired a police chief.
Shepherd: With the help of the Bradley Foundation
Curley: But why wouldnt we count on outside expertise to bring in a new superintendent? The school board will [hire a consultant].
Shepherd: Why should the mayor have a say in picking the next superintendent?
Curley: The future of the schools and the future of the city are intertwined. Its so important to make those connections and hold the mayor accountable. Hold the mayor accountable for the schools.
Shepherd: When the advisory council was appointed a few months ago I was told point blank by the mayor that this was not a first step toward taking over the district. Now Im hearing that there are conversations with the governor and new state superintendent .
Curley: Thats true. The advisory council wasnt established to do that.
Shepherd: So hes exploring changing state law to take over the state schools instead.
Curley: Yes. But thats completely divorced of the advisory council.
Shepherd: Do the people of Milwaukee have any say in this?
Curley: We hope to engage teachers and parents and legislators. Absolutely.
Shepherd: What does that mean? Would it go to referendum?
Curley: I dont know that.
Shepherd: In other cities, theyve had a referendum before a mayoral takeover
Curley: Some have gone to referendum. Some didnt go to referendum. Were looking at all of those models.
Shepherd: We just had an election for state superintendent, and one of the candidates, Rose Fernandez, wanted to take over the district for three years. The other candidate, Tony Evers, wanted to work with MPS instead. Evers trounced Fernandez. Doesnt that mean anything?
Curley: But that was a state takeover.
Shepherd: So this would be strictly a mayoral takeover?
Curley: It would be a change of governance.
Shepherd: With the mayor in charge?
Curley: With the superintendent of schools reporting to the mayor, yes.
Shepherd: So the mayor would ultimately take responsibility for MPS?
Curley: The mayor would ultimatelyno matter who the mayor iswould be held accountable. Exactly. But there is a whole set of other issues. I think divorcing the politics of school governance from the reforms or how to turn around districts financially, or turn around performance-wise, are linked. Just by changing the model of governance doesnt guarantee that schools are going to turn around overnight. The financial problems arent going to be fixed in a day. This would be a relatively lengthy process. It would take a number of years to effectuate improvements and financial stability. From a pragmatic point of view, changing governance isnt waving a magic wand. Other things would have to be done. Just as its taken years and years and years to get to the point were at
Shepherd: Milwaukees not unusual in that. Urban school districts have a lot of challenges.
Curley: Absolutely. I dont think you can use those challenges as an excuse to say we shouldnt do anything. If you really believe in this strong link between the school system and the vitality of the community, then we owe it to be exploring other options to improve the school system, which in turn would make the city stronger.
Shepherd: We could go on about this for hours, but is there anything else you want to say on this topic?
Curley: No. If in fact Bonds did resign we would be very, very disappointed. Its unfortunate that he didnt make a phone call.