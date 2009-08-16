Barrett's Recovering, Suspect Reportedly in Custody

I’m trying to gather some fresh information being reported about the horrible attack on Mayor Tom Barrett after he left State Fair last night.

WTMJ and the Journal Sentinel are reporting that the suspect is in custody.

Barrett is still in the hospital and in stable condition. He’s scheduled to have surgery today on broken bones on his right hand. It looks like he’ll leave the hospital by Tuesday, WTMJ is reporting, and he’s in stable condition.

John Barrett, the mayor’s brother, and the Milwaukee and West Allis police departments will hold a press conference at 2 pm to update the media on the mayor’s condition and the status of the investigation.

So here’s what we know so far: Barrett had attended the State Fair on Saturday and left with his sister at about 10:45 pm. The mayor had heard a woman cry out for help on the 8800 block of West Orchard Street, and when he pulled out his cell phone to call police the suspect repeatedly beat Barrett in the head with a pipe. The incident allegedly stemmed out of a domestic dispute between the 20-year-old suspect and his ex-girlfriend over a child custody fight.