Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting

No, I’m not buyingWisconsin Reporter’s spin.

But precious fewdetails have been made public about John Doe 2, the alleged investigation into…What? Who?



Nobody really knows.Not officially, of course.



That’s why WisconsinReporter’s John Doe 2 coverage has been so delicious.



In the past few days,its blog has revealed that the JD2 prosecutor is looking at three right-wingpolitical groups—Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity and RepublicanGovernors Association.



That’s moreinformation than anyone else had. And Wisconsin Reporter also dutifully printedconservatives’ grumbling about JD2 being a partisan witch-hunt aimed at takingdown Gov. Scott Walker because he’s too powerful.



That’s the stuff thatI don’t buy. Of course, they’re free to rationalize the investigation as muchas they want. But I highly doubt this is a partisan witch-hunt. I mean, whybother?



That said, it’simportant to note that conservatives are leaking to Wisconsin Reporter. Hm…didn’t right-wingers complain about all of the leaking during John Doe 1?Didn’t they blame that on Democrats?



So let’s considerwho’s leaking.



Wisconsin Reporter isrun by the Franklin Center.



The Franklin Centeris funded by the Sam Adams Alliance.



The Sam AdamsAlliance had been chaired by Eric O’Keefe.



Eric O’Keefe is thedirector of the Wisconsin Club for Growth, which is one of the front groupsthat is allegedly being investigated this time around.



Hold that thought.



Wisconsin Reporteralso noted that the John Doe 2 investigation has branched out to a fewcounties, including Dane, Iowa and Columbia counties:



The source, who asked not to be identified becauseof his closeness to people involved in the so-called John Doeinvestigation, said he knew of three subpoenas, and said law enforcementofficials have seized electronic devices and papers in Columbia and Danecounties.

Wisconsin Club forGrowth is based in Sun Prairie, which is in Dane County.



Itspresident/director, Charles Talbot, lives in either Belleville or Portage;Portage is in Columbia County.



The political consulting firm run by its longtimepolitical operative, R.J. Johnson, is in Randolph, which is in both Columbiaand Dodge counties.



You may remember R.J.



He was one ofWalker’s top campaign advisors in 2009 and 2010. He was copied on a number ofcounty emails that were released as part of the O’Donnell Park case. AfterWalker’s election he promptly became the face of Wisconsin Club for Growthagain.



John Doe 1 yielded nocharges against Walker or his campaign operatives or county staffers forcombining efforts—other than Kelly Rindfleish’s bust for fundraising for BrettDavis whilst working for the county. Rindfleish, of course, still lived inColumbia County while working for Milwaukee County.



So hold all of thosethoughts as you read more leaks about John Doe 2.



If Wisconsin Reporter is leaking correct information, this may be what prosecutors are looking at.



I’ll have much moreto say about this in next week’s Shepherd.