Bonds to Mayor & Hines: Take Care of the City First

MPS Board President Michael Bonds has sent a sharp letter to Gov. Jim Doyle, Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Willie Hines and State Superintendent Tony Evers asking, simply, Do we really want to turn MPS over to mayoral control, given the citys current fiscal problems, governance issues, racial disparities in Milwaukee, its recent history of corruption, its lack of expertise in education and its lack of an educational reform plan?
The letter comes on the heels of a Public Policy Forum study contending that the city is on the precipice of serious fiscal and programmatic disorder. (I wonder: Does that mean the state will move to take over city government?)
Whats more, Mayor Barrett tried to make his case for a mayoral takeover on the 1290 WMCS show hosted by Cassandra Cassandra and the Shepherds Joel McNally on Tuesday morning. He talked the talk about accountability and so on, but couldnt name one component of his education plan to help close the racial achievement gap in MPS. There is no education plan. Why? Because, as the Shepherds Issue of the Week points out, its not about the kids at all. The mayoral takeover is about power and control, nothing more.
Back to Bonds letter. Ill post it or link to it as soon as I can. Basically, Bonds argues that Barrett and Hines dont have a great track record of running the city, so theres no reason why Milwaukeeans should trust them to fix MPSs financial problems. He also wonders if the problems plaguing MPS are the same problems plaguing the city as a while, like vast pockets of poverty and racial segregation.
Some highlights of Bonds letter:
Are MPSs problems a reflection of the broader issues facing the City of Milwaukee? Bonds asks.
Barrett and Hines may not want to answer that.
- $78 million city budget deficit for 2010, resulting in service cuts and layoffs
- An estimated $800 million backlog in capital improvement projects (potholes and much, much more)
- City property taxes have risen 10% in the last five years
- Increased reliance on raising or launching new fees for city services
- Cost overruns for various city projects, including $40 million in cost overruns for the restoration of City Hall alone
- Milwaukee ranks at or near the bottom in a host of racial gaps, including the highest black unemployment rate in the nation, most racially segregated housing patterns, high incarceration of African Americans, high black infant mortality rates, major racial gap in pothole repairs, and highest racial gap in income.
- City leaders inability to deliver on promises, such as developing the Park East Freeway land, stemming the loss of jobs from the city, dealing with poverty, solving the stalemate over federal dollars for transportation, and on and on.
