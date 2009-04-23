Bradley Foundation Rewards Bill Kristol's Support for Iraq War, Sarah Palin, Torture

Talking about rewarding failure!

The uber-conservative Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation has announced it will award neocon Bill Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard and Fox News contributor, its 2009 Bradley Prize and $250,000.

"The Bradley Foundation selected William Kristol for his outstanding achievements in a wide range of activities affecting the development of public policy from national and international perspectives," said Bradley Foundation President & CEO Michael Grebe.

What are some of Kristol’s “outstanding achievements”?

Kristol, who has a long history with the Bradley Foundation, formed the Project for the New American Century, which “openly advocates for total global military domination.” Members and allies became Bush administration officials and architects of the Iraq invasion—including such recognizable names and probable war criminals as Dick Cheney, Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Don Rumsfeld, Scooter Libby and John Bolton. The Bradley Foundation is a major donor to the project, natch.

More recently, Kristol became Sarah Palin’s biggest cheerleader, pimping her candidacy in his New York Times column. He helpfully allowed her to air her concerns about Obama's relationships with Bill Ayers and Rev. Wright, and thought the McCain campaign should let Palin just be herself--you know, racist and stupid. He was let go from the paper, quietly, afterwards.

Just this week, Kristol has defended the use of torture, saying on Fox that the Bush administration-ordered use of waterboarding and other inhumane techniques was “entirely appropriate.”

Talk about losing your moral compass, if you even had one to begin with.

Shame on you, Michael Grebe and the Bradley Foundation, for honoring a man who has done so much to bring shame on this country and destroy so many lives here and abroad. Kristol and his cronies have blood on their hands that you're trying to launder with a quarter million dollars. Shame on you.