Bradley Foundation's Latest Donations

The Bradley Foundation’s love for school choice hasn’t waned, apparently. Sure, the conservative group’s president, Michael Grebe, contributed $500 to MPS/ASA candidate ReDonna Rodgers’ campaign, but it’s also been handing out more money to school privatizing programs and right-wing organizations that promote religious and conservative ideologies.

According to a press release sent out today to highlight the $2.4 million the foundation donated in the first quarter of this year, some the lucky recipients of Bradley’s largess include:

Foundation for a Great Marriage, Inc., a pro-marriage organization connected to gay-bashing Julaine Appling: $100,000 “to support a technology project”

Marquette University High School Foundation, Inc.: $20,000 “to support participation in Milwaukee’s Parental Choice Program”

Milwaukee Development Corporation, an MMAC affiliate: $200,000 “to support general operations”

Partners Advancing Values in Education, Inc.,a pro-voucher organization: $400,000 “to support scholarships and the capital investment program”

School Choice Wisconsin, Inc.: $300,000 “to support general operations”

Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, Inc., a right-wing think tank: $400,000 “to support general operations”