BREAKING: MTEA Executive Director Tom Morgan Dies

Tom Morgan, Executive Director of the 8,500 member Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, suffered a massive heart attack and died on Sunday. Tom was on a vacation with his wife, Jackie, when the attack occurred. He passed away two days later in a hospital in Costa Rica. Tom was 62 years of age.



Tom Morgan served as the director of the union which represents the educators in Milwaukee Public Schools for the past three school years. Prior to being hired to the MTEA post in July of 2007, Tom had been the Executive Director of the Rockford Education Association for 18 years.



“Having worked very closely with Tom, I am deeply saddened by his untimely passing,” says Mike Langyel, President of the MTEA. “His dedication to doing the best we can for the membership and public education was inspiring to me personally and all of our union’s leaders. This is a great loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Jackie, and his family.”



The family is planning a funeral service for Saturday, March 27, in Rockford, Ill.



