Breaking: MV Loses Milwaukee County Bus Contract

A Milwaukee County panel shot down the pending contract between the county and Dallas-based MV Transportation to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System, calling the bidding process “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

The RFP process was so flawed, they found, that an intent to award a contract based on it cannot be made. The decision to award the half-billion dollar contract to MV was reversed.

This is a huge blow for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, who has championed MV, and his aides’ handing of the RFP process.

