Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill

Progress! The cannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, will get a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

This is huge.

The Assembly version of the bill, officially called Assembly Bill 726, has three Republican cosponsors—Scott Krug, David Craig and Gary Bies.

Interestingly, Scott Krug is the chair of the Assembly Committee on Children and Families, which is going to hear the bill next week.

I’m expecting a positive discussion.

The bill could have been sent to the Health Committee, which is chaired by Erik Severson, a doctor. But Severson is a known foe of medical marijuana.

The Senate version, of course, is likely to be blocked by state Leah Vukmir of Wauwatosa, who is a pediatric nurse and a major opponent of medical marijuana. Hopefully she’ll see that this bill has nothing to do with recreational pot use and everything to do with helping little kids like Lydia live their lives seizure-free.

Photo credit: Sarah Baldwin