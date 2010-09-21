Busted! OWN Releases Emails from Republicans and Tea Partiers Hatching Their Voter Suppression Plot

They’re spinning furiously, but the tea partiers and the Republican Party can’t deny the e-mails they sent as recently as last week about their plot to intimidate voters at the polls.

The e-mails released by One Wisconsin Now clearly show coordination between the Republican Party of Wisconsin and various tea party groups.

“This is a perfect project for your membership to work on,” wrote Tim Dake, head of the Wisconsin GrandSons of Liberty, to “all group leaders.”

Of course, the Republican Party insisted on having participants sign non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements.

Wonder why?