City of Milwaukee Explores Transportation Possibilities to Foxconn

Multiple governmental agencies are considering transportation possibilities to get to Foxconn. One option includes a bus route.

The potential for 13,000 people all going to one job site, many at the same time, creates a unique challenge for the region of Southeast Wisconsin. It is because of this that new transportation options are being considered at the state and local level to get workers to the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant.

Three new bus routes are being considered in the area—one of which would connect central Milwaukee to the Foxconn site nearly 30 miles away. The bus would likely be larger than a city bus and would make multiple stops along the way.

These bus routes were recommended by the Eastern Racine County Transportation Task Force and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC)’s Vision 2050 plan—a long term transportation and land use plan for Southeast Wisconsin. This comes after Milwaukee County began discussing possible plans to provide an express route to the Foxconn site, likely run by the Milwaukee County Transportation System.

The new bus routes were discussed at the Public Transportation, Utilities and Waterways Review Board Wednesday. Only Ald. Bob Bauman and city engineer Jeffrey Polenske were present from the city at the meeting, but both seemed to be concerned about making sure Foxconn positively impacts Milwaukee citizens. “Obviously, if there is some company planning to add 13,000 jobs, and Milwaukee has a significant unemployment rate… how do they get there?” Bauman asked at the meeting.

An official from SEWRPC was present at the meeting. SEWRPC decided to make amendments to its Vision 2050 plan after they found out that Foxconn was coming to the region. Some of those amendments include changes to transportation. “That’s still an incredible amount of vehicles trying to get to one location at once,” said Kevin Muhs, deputy director of the commission. “You really do need larger vehicles like buses or trains to compensate for that.”

However, funding remains a concern. “The likelihood of it is the challenge we have with transit funding in the region in general,” said Muhs.

Many local leaders feel the state should compensate for transportation. “It’s unconscionable that the State of Wisconsin would provide this private company a subsidy to the tune of $4.5 billion yet not invest one penny to improve transit options for Milwaukee residents to the Foxconn plant,” said Bauman.

Muhs did say that transportation funding would likely have to come from the state or the business itself. Racine County, the county which Foxconn is located in, has also discussed funding. They are meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and have included Milwaukee in their discussion.“We have had preliminary discussions with Milwaukee County and look forward to working together to improve transit options and better connect workers, residents and visitors throughout the area,” said Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County Executive.

SEWRPC hopes to finalize amendments to their plan and submit it for approval this December. They will be accepting public comments until September 30. You can learn more about the plan here.