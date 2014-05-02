Community Meet and Greet with State and Local Representatives Tomorrow

Ekistics is a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders as they return to the community. It will be hosting a community meet and greet tomorrow with state and local representatives, including state Rep. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Supervisor David Bowen, state Rep. Evan Goyke, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, state Sen. Nikiya Harris and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. That's quite a bit of power collected in one room and an opportunity not to be missed. The event will be held 10 a.m.-noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 5229 N. 51st Blvd., Milwaukee.