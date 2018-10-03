Complete Streets Policy Passes Public Works Committee

× Expand facebook.com/completestreetsmke Complete streets advocates pose for a photo after Wednesday morning's Public Works Committee meeting

On Wednesday morning, the City of Milwaukee Public Works Committee unanimously passed a resolution approving a complete streets policy.

Under this policy, bicyclists and pedestrians will be considered equally to motorists in all future city-funded roadway reconstruction projects. Wisconsin implemented a statewide complete streets policy in 2010, but Gov. Scott Walker eliminated it in his 2015 budget.

During the meeting, Public Works Committee chair Robert Bauman repeatedly referenced opposition from the state for these types of initiatives and seemed skeptical that a city policy would make a big change, though he said he is very much in favor of the proposal.

Bauman brought up the fact that the state would not be required to follow this policy on roadway projects that are funded and managed by the Department of Transportation. City Engineer Jeffrey Polenske acknowledged this, but said that he has been assured that the state would comply.

Polenske also cited the roadway improvements being made through the city’s high-impact paving program, which has led to the installation of at least 120 miles of bike lanes.

Ald. Mark Borkowski took the opportunity to commend police chief Alfonso Morales on enforcing traffic laws. Ald. Nik Kovac also complimented the police chief, but noted that the ideal long-term solution is to set up infrastructure that makes it nearly impossible to violate these laws.

Kovac said that implementing this policy, which will likely include reducing traffic lanes on some streets and to add bike lanes and other bicycle and pedestrian-focused infrastructure, will not always be easy. “Sometimes we are going to have to make a tough decision and sacrifice some productivity in exchange for safety,” he said.

“We’re very pleased, but we also recognize that there is a tough road ahead of us,” Caressa Givens, projects coordinator with the Wisconsin Bike Federation, said after the meeting. “Enforcement and engineering are only two aspects of creating complete streets. We’re very prepared to continue to move forward to create culture and rally around this. Because it’s going to take more than a piece of paper to say, ‘This is the acceptable way to navigate through city streets.’”

Also passed was an ordinance establishing a complete streets committee, which will “oversee implementation of the city’s complete streets policy and make recommendations to the Common Council concerning the policy.”

The 13-person committee will be comprised of heads of departments including Public Works, City Development, Neighborhood Services and Health. The city engineer, police chief, Public Safety Committee chair, and Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force chair will also be on the committee.

Givens said that this cross-department committee is necessary for successful implementation. “More people need to be talking to each other as to how our public spaces are developed to increase public health, prosperity, and reduce serious injuries and fatalities,” she said. “That cannot be accomplished if these groups are continually working in silos.”

Both the ordinance and resolution will go before the full Common Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 16 meeting. Bauman said that he expects the policy to again pass unanimously.