Concealed Carry Bill Being Fast-Tracked

Distracted by the budget negotiations?

Don't be.

State Republicans are working hard to introduce bills while they're still in the majority.

One bill being drafted at the momentâ€”it should be released this weekâ€”would allow pretty much anyone in the state to carry concealed weapons.

The bill hasn't been released publicly yet, so I'm just sort of winging it here, but it's authored by state Sen. Pam Galloway (a doctor, by the way), and will be given a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Utilities, Commerce and Government Operations in at UW-Marathon County Wausau next Thursday, May 12.

That dovetails nicely with the NRA's workshop tour around the state next week which, incidentally, will hit Wausau next Thursday, the same day as the concealed carry public hearing.

What I know at the moment is that the bill would allow “constitutional carry” of weapons, which means that folks would not need a permit to be able to carry guns. Three statesâ€”Arizona, Alaska and Vermontâ€”have this sort of system.

I've also heard that there's a second bill which proposes a "shall issue" system, which would require folks to obtain a permit to carry concealed weapons.

We'll find out more when the legislation is released publicly.

Certainly the gun advocates over at Wisconsin Carry feel that “shall issue” will be the “minimum” that will pass during this legislative session. But obviously they prefer the “constitutional carry” system: “No expensive permit taxes, no expensive renewal taxes, no government registration, no expensive mandatory training classes, no fingerprinting.”

I'll keep you posted.

UPDATE: It's official:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 4, 2011

Mursau and Galloway Propose Concealed Carry Legislation

MADISON â€“ State Representative Jeff Mursau (R-Crivitz) and Senator Pam Galloway (Râ€Wausau) unveiled legislation today to allow concealed carry in Wisconsin. Mursau and Galloway wrote two bills, one requiring licensure and one without a licensing component. Wisconsin is only one of two states and the District of Columbia currently prohibiting concealed carry by citizens other than active law enforcement.

“Crime goes down when concealed carry is legalized,” said Mursau. “It's time for Wisconsin to fully recognize the right of all its citizens to preserve their security and the security of their families.”

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court recognized the right of people to maintain their security in their homes and businesses in State v. Hamden (2003). In that decision, the court advised the legislature to act or else risk having the entire concealed carry ban ruled unconstitutional in the future.

“The time for arguing over the question of whether or not to allow concealed carry has ended,” stated Galloway. “It's time for state concealed carry statutes to catch up with the Supreme Court.”

The last time the legislature passed legislation legalizing concealed carry was in 2005. Governor Doyle vetoed SB 403 and an override failed by two votes. Mursau's bill retains current law prohibiting convicted felons, people committing a crime, people with restraining orders against them or people convicted of domestic abuse from going armed with a dangerous weapon.

“Criminals in Wisconsin are going to have to start asking themselves if their potential crimes are worth the risk of encountering someone ready to fully defend themselves,” Mursau said.

“It's time for Wisconsin statutes to reflect the guarantees of our constitutional freedoms. We look forward to restoring the rights of law abiding citizens, which is long overdue,” concluded Galloway.