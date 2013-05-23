More Concerns About School Funding and the Constitution

As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new Forward Institute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula is providing a constitutionally required “sound basic education.”

Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only one with these concerns.

Today, Bambi Statz, executive director of the Association for Equity of Funding, released a statement on her concerns whether Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget contains enough funding to ensure that economically disadvantaged kids, English-language learners and disabled students are receiving a “sound basic education.”

Here’s her statement:

May 1, 2013

In 2000, the WI State Supreme Court established an educational standard in Vincent v. Voight which provides that “ Wisconsin students have a fundamental right to an equal opportunity to a sound basic education . . . that will equip students for their roles as citizens and enable them to succeed economically and personally.